Apple (AAPL) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Position; Alphaone Investment Services Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska Permanent Cap, a Alaska-based fund reported 1,157 shares. Fairview Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,501 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company accumulated 93,107 shares. Apriem Advsr, a California-based fund reported 69,554 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 0.99% or 42,456 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 2.31M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray Limited Company invested in 2.41% or 120,367 shares. Synovus reported 377,968 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 1.55 million shares. Winfield Associate holds 4.28% or 42,296 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd holds 19,223 shares. Davis R M accumulated 406,070 shares or 2.87% of the stock.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13,292 shares to 11,596 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 61,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,886 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).