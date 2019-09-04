Apple (AAPL) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Holding; Night Owl Capital Management Stake in Ringcentral (RNG) Raised by $3.15 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 246,904 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $209.11. About 13.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Signs Agreement with Fujitsu Across EMEA to Offer RingCentral’s Market-Leading Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Solutions for Digital Workplace Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 884,581 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 7,960 shares. 1,976 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership reported 109,445 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,444 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Petrus Lta holds 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2,426 shares. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 31,295 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 216 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Mackenzie Finance owns 10,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 100,040 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 15,721 shares. Proshare Limited Com has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Ww Investors holds 9.51M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Edgewood Management Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,931 shares. Cambridge holds 2.16% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 0% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest reported 0.81% stake. Bluestein R H Com holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 466,592 shares. Btim Corporation reported 2.63% stake. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 431,366 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 4,063 shares. 80,920 were reported by Manchester Cap Mngmt. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% or 7,706 shares. Baskin Fin Svcs holds 5.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 159,116 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities has invested 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Copeland Cap Ltd Co reported 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Company reported 8.13% stake. Cincinnati Insurance owns 154,000 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.