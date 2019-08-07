Apple (AAPL) Holder South State Lowered Its Position; As Celanese Del (CE) Stock Value Rose, Telemus Capital Has Trimmed by $546,154 Its Position

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 50,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 994,501 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”

South State Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 2,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 114,974 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, down from 117,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares to 27,312 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Management Lc invested in 0.43% or 3,854 shares. Horrell Management Inc has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tanaka Cap owns 10.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,399 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd has 12.24 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Investment Mgmt has invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Inv Mngmt reported 20,199 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,233 shares. American Century Incorporated invested in 2.57% or 13.35M shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com invested in 2.68% or 562,300 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill & stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco, a New York-based fund reported 5,372 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc has 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Arizona-based fund reported 4,063 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 9,528 shares to 16,093 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $328.84 million for 10.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,860 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 59,648 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has 0.12% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,708 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0.03% or 80,335 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.26% or 68,965 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.1% or 487,662 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 1.41% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cap Investors has 0.25% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5.84M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc has 96 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 56,600 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 127,042 shares in its portfolio.