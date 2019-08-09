Apple (AAPL) Holder Somerville Kurt F Increased Its Holding by $450,954; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, up from 102,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 49,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 837,074 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.44 million, down from 886,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 2.04 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares to 114,204 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,463 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

