Apple (AAPL) Holder Sns Financial Group Has Boosted Its Holding; Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2632.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 65,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.87. About 18.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 45,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,414 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 75,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 1.06M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 127,820 shares. U S Global Invsts invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Profund Advisors Lc has 13,730 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0% or 19,337 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 13,249 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 14,035 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 22,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 490,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 218,447 shares. Shelton holds 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 245 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 4.24M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Private Management Gru invested in 487,230 shares. Earnest Limited Company accumulated 54 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) by 100,617 shares to 276,334 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 64,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 17,207 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Amg National Tru State Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,057 shares. 56,561 are owned by Telos Capital Mngmt. Condor Mngmt holds 50,374 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 3.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,132 are owned by Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 306,883 shares. American Economic Planning Group Adv invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,858 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Capital Management owns 190,230 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vision Capital Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 82,063 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.87M shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 2.78% or 1.92 million shares.

