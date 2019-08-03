Apple (AAPL) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Position; Sather Financial Group Has Raised Position in Markel (MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1119.24. About 22,752 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares to 69,150 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 1.21% or 74,707 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 39,241 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 273,298 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Mngmt holds 2.84% or 85,670 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 1.11M shares. 9,409 were reported by Tillar. Haverford Ser holds 76,393 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw And holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.82M shares. Wellington Shields & Lc owns 17,183 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital reported 1,900 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Fagan has 72,950 shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Paloma Prns Mngmt Comm holds 0.02% or 970 shares in its portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Company Ltd Liability Company In holds 2.69% or 11,111 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). California-based Hutchinson Capital Ca has invested 4.56% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Camarda Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Natl Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 17,268 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,641 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 53,411 are owned by Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 754 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 84,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.82% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sprucegrove Invest holds 28,757 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares to 48,383 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).