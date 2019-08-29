Apple (AAPL) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Position; As Michaels Cos (MIK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $9.40 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 6,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 530,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82M, down from 536,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 14.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,920 shares to 686,253 shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).