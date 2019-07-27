Apple (AAPL) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $8.67 Billion; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $5.77 Million; Share Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 981,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 45,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,027 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58B, up from 673,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4.49M shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $71.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,727 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Mngmt holds 22,849 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc holds 0.46% or 15,846 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 793,794 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 91,853 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has 25,378 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 1.88% or 3.43 million shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,046 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saybrook Cap Nc holds 5.27% or 64,005 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 119,394 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Riverpark Cap Lc reported 4.29% stake. Next Century Growth Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,090 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited invested in 1.68% or 959,892 shares. Monetary Management Group owns 52,521 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 31,685 shares to 10,676 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,633 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Prns Ltd Co holds 3.04% or 762,600 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 182,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 24,282 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd. Strs Ohio invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.07% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Blue Harbour Grp Inc Lp has invested 1.72% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Maverick Capital reported 469,260 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 990,421 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 13,674 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 0.2% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1.63 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 2,004 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 13,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 40,242 shares.