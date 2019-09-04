Apple (AAPL) Holder Sabal Trust Co Has Cut Position as Stock Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 15.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 103,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 119,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: Geekbench Scores for iPhone 11 Leak – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,452 shares to 43,251 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 18,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Ca invested in 0.48% or 6,804 shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma stated it has 35,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lionstone Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 96,320 shares or 8.37% of its portfolio. Courage Miller Limited Liability Company owns 1,672 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,515 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca invested in 45,589 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 24,381 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited reported 247,157 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 314,033 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 141,089 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 6,125 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ims Cap Management has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,284 shares to 27,658 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.25M shares. Perritt Capital stated it has 8,956 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,917 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 148,676 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tarbox Family Office owns 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,471 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability reported 384,293 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il stated it has 261,175 shares. General American invested 3.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barclays Plc owns 9.35M shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.26 million shares. Hexavest holds 1.22% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Benedict stated it has 141,935 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Management Lp invested 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Expect When Cisco Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.