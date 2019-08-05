Apple (AAPL) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Decreased Stake by $505,386; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stake by $4.13 Million as Market Value Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,111 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 43,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust analyzed 67,690 shares as the company's stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 237,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 305,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 775,124 shares traded or 51.98% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield And Son Ltd by 27,339 shares to 265,943 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 68,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% or 353,274 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company owns 141,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 89,907 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 20,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Thb Asset Management reported 0.07% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Waddell Reed has 800,845 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 7,292 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc owns 915 shares. Shelton stated it has 336 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 10,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,359 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,789 shares to 600,626 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 79,414 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Capital Lp owns 23,500 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal reported 28,006 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 633,890 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc has 383,144 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profit Mngmt Limited Company has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,865 shares. Regis Limited Liability Corp holds 4,920 shares. 2.76 million are held by First Republic Investment. Scott And Selber owns 35,788 shares. Franklin has 1.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 15,973 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 4.24% or 56,161 shares.