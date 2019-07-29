Apple (AAPL) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Decreased Its Position by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose; Light Street Capital Management Cut Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $43.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.1. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $210.41. About 9.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.72 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.