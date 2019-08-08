Apple (AAPL) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Its Position by $1.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Extra Space Storage Reit (EXR) Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Its Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.43. About 13.73 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit (EXR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 315,380 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 55,400 shares to 160,510 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 10,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 214,493 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 11,237 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Edgewood Mgmt Lc reported 139,931 shares. 66,132 are owned by Rock Point Advsrs Lc. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 11,074 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Coie Co holds 24,904 shares. 243,262 are held by Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Co. 124,990 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Lc reported 20,836 shares. King Wealth holds 31,670 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 141,094 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc owns 8.34 million shares. Robecosam Ag reported 12,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc invested in 1.79% or 33,498 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 19,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Inc Nv accumulated 19,757 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 11,690 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns accumulated 0.01% or 3,164 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,990 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust owns 52 shares. Uss Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 286,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 201,057 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Phocas has 0.12% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 11,977 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 504,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc holds 0.02% or 265,290 shares.