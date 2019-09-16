Apple (AAPL) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Lifted Its Stake by $569,921; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Trimmed Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $376,300

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 151,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.06M, up from 148,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 40,123 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 61,475 shares. First Business Fincl Serv reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 37,395 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 36.26 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 92,349 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 4,699 shares. Ghp Investment Incorporated holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,015 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.12% or 22,569 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 237,352 shares. Ithaka Gru Ltd owns 3,360 shares. London Co Of Virginia has invested 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh holds 13,560 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 149,195 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares to 98,503 shares, valued at $35.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,753 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.