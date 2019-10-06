Apple (AAPL) Holder Raymond James Trust Boosted Its Stake; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.64 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 103,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 3.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.52 million, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 488,225 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 190,898 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.78 million, up from 189,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 22,785 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $252.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 155,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 10.21% or $0.34 from last year’s $3.33 per share. CAR’s profit will be $278.91 million for 1.79 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 364.56% EPS growth.

