Apple (AAPL) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Holding by $1.09 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Facebook (FB)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.50 million, up from 417,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook must give judge documents for U.S. tax probe of Irish unit; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Personal reported 2,222 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 69,927 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 1.15% or 731,149 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 321,688 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated reported 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.29% or 2,156 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,556 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.55% or 34,660 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 8,848 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt owns 2.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 323,614 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 287,934 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 698,009 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $104.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,328 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Services Advsr invested in 2.61 million shares or 1.98% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt reported 185,930 shares. Omers Administration owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,800 shares. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Lp has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Congress Asset Co Ma holds 1.41% or 562,280 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.77% or 15,478 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp has 3.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 349,075 shares. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bender Robert & has 128,540 shares. D L Carlson Inc holds 3.44% or 56,347 shares. Moreover, Founders Financial Limited Company has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,443 shares.

