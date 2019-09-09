Apple (AAPL) Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Stake by $504,063 as Stock Rose; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 451,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 14.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.70 million, down from 15.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.17 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 160,833 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 124,689 shares or 4.4% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Inc Pa owns 148,962 shares. Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.47% or 110,574 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Com owns 53,748 shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Llc owns 6,968 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,245 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 123,075 are owned by Parus Fin (Uk) Limited. Gladius Capital LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Americas Incorporated reported 186,103 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loeb owns 1,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,084 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $770.51M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

