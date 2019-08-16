Apple (AAPL) Holder Plancorp Trimmed Holding by $370,440; Carmignac Gestion Stake in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Has Lifted by $131.09 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1831.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.53 million, up from 137,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 247,775 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc analyzed 1,960 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $934.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $206.71. About 18.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geopark Ltd by 119,740 shares to 437,562 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 2.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.42M shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 31 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Llc reported 16,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 97,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 132,344 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru stated it has 794,470 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.1% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 7,343 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 5.25% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 14,194 shares. Stelliam Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 5.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 9,386 were reported by Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 439 were reported by Smithfield.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 167,043 shares to 199,612 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

