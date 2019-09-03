Apple (AAPL) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $9.81 Million as Share Price Rose; As Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted by $15.39 Million Its Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 113,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.62 million, down from 165,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 13.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 115,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 484,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, up from 368,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 4.84M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,325 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.09 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45,173 shares to 7,327 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The (Put) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,700 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.