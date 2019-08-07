Apple (AAPL) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined While Sanders Capital Has Lowered Position by $99.91 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,445 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 118,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 4.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 594,698 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,167 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 90,351 shares. Jane Street Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 56,531 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Aviva Plc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barbara Oil Communication holds 3,000 shares. Financial Architects reported 0.29% stake. Miller Howard Invests reported 25,378 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0.03% or 37,776 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.15% or 169,985 shares. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 16,318 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 167,128 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 243,600 shares to 5.94M shares, valued at $609.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Inc invested in 23,555 shares or 3.15% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Lc has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% or 1.25M shares. Cardinal Management stated it has 36,193 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mgmt holds 12,117 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tarbox Family Office holds 11,237 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc has 58,014 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Philadelphia Trust holds 3.33% or 198,937 shares in its portfolio. California-based Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Mutual Ins Com invested in 131,549 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Management Incorporated invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Citizens Financial Bank Trust accumulated 128,757 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).

