Apple (AAPL) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Celgene (CELG) Holder Keybank National Association Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 47,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 225,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.25 million, down from 272,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 1.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,445 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 118,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 19.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares to 30,078 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 10.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 16,482 are held by David R Rahn & Assocs Inc. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Cap Management invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Intll Investors holds 4.43% or 143,465 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 3.35% or 8.60 million shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Inc holds 1.14% or 30,871 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Corp reported 3.41% stake. Moreover, Forte Cap Ltd Adv has 6.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,923 shares. 177,718 are owned by Moors & Cabot. Investment House Limited Liability holds 5.42% or 263,788 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcmillion holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,227 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Co invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,583 shares to 146,707 shares, valued at $172.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 44,810 shares. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oz Mgmt LP holds 1.67 million shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 0.32% or 19,549 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 554,567 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Seabridge Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). South Dakota Invest Council owns 480,914 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Leuthold Group Limited Liability Com has 36,821 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 26,475 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc holds 3,100 shares.