Apple (AAPL) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Lowered Stake by $787,941; Financial Advantage Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 42.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 9,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares to 70,485 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc accumulated 38,565 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.24% or 11.88M shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,792 shares. 4.62 million are owned by Citigroup. Saturna Cap holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 615,589 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Academy Cap Management Inc Tx has invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grisanti Ltd Liability Com has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,643 shares. Brookmont Management reported 0.21% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kidder Stephen W reported 63,587 shares. Roundview Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 66,617 shares.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.33M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Incorporated has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 805 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd reported 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.91 million shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,497 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 1.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 90,765 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 2.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc owns 2.94 million shares. Jag Mngmt invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.19% stake. Brandes Invest Prns LP invested in 18,312 shares. Altfest L J Inc reported 62,618 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 6.07M shares.