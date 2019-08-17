Apple (AAPL) Holder Peconic Partners Lowered Position by $515,025; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $311,364

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 6.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 26.79 million shares. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 18,262 shares. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 242,000 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilltop invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Advsr Llc has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wasatch Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 71,747 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 68,761 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 8,641 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt owns 25,431 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

