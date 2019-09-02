Apple (AAPL) Holder Peconic Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.37 Million; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $339,920 as Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.96 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 149,046 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 19,885 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Cap invested in 17,739 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 297,276 shares. Phocas Financial Corp holds 91,104 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation owns 518,577 shares. Hanson & Doremus has 2,104 shares. Maverick Capital invested in 163,440 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 302 shares. Capital Global Invsts invested in 0.15% or 8.37 million shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability owns 7,035 shares. Grimes Incorporated holds 123,846 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $81.34 million for 16.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested in 82,138 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Gp owns 7,750 shares. First Merchants stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greylin Mangement accumulated 0.24% or 5,735 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 6,493 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 2.76 million shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Martin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin And Inc Tn has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,409 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.49% or 1.34M shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,133 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by R G Niederhoffer Capital Management. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 216,128 shares. Lafayette invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot Tech LP holds 42,248 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.