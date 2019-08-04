Apple (AAPL) Holder Peconic Partners Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10476.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 119.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 120.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg National Commercial Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,057 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 2.74% or 282,785 shares in its portfolio. Uss Management reported 870,573 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Penobscot Mngmt Incorporated holds 56,465 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru Inv Mngmt Co reported 26,086 shares. Braun Stacey holds 3.2% or 253,757 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 56,082 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Shapiro Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 719,027 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.8% or 115,578 shares. Kempen Cap Nv invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 129,227 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd invested in 97,466 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Hudock Cap Group Llc holds 0.68% or 9,876 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 12,369 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 249,865 are owned by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. New England Private Wealth accumulated 10,448 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 438,287 shares. 35,087 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc. Eqis Management stated it has 40,366 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc owns 4.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.22M shares. Mairs & Pwr Incorporated holds 2.35% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Group reported 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 665,010 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 250,260 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 3.09% stake. Firsthand Capital Mngmt Inc invested 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).