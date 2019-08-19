Apple (AAPL) Holder Park Circle Co Lowered Holding by $945,000; Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Upped Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.14. About 18.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 4.73M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication stated it has 1.42 million shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 621 shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 615,589 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,780 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 254,770 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) accumulated 19,932 shares. Pacifica Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.34% or 63,243 shares. Herald Inv Limited has 16,110 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington Corp holds 1.87% or 19,428 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 1.49% or 12,588 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Co holds 3.25% or 3,067 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Gru holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,871 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 140,219 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 263,718 shares. Hilltop Holding invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,589 shares. 46,636 are owned by Dupont. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% stake. Columbus Circle Investors holds 142,825 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 296 shares stake. Principal Gru accumulated 883,966 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aperio Group Inc Lc accumulated 241,003 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

