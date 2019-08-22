Apple (AAPL) Holder Park Circle Co Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 128,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 88,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 946,807 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG)

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 13.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 18,963 shares to 10,711 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 22,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,096 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream LP holds 128,313 shares. Strs Ohio owns 11,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 412,341 shares. Beach Invest Management Lc holds 2.2% or 28,872 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.07% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Nordea Investment accumulated 41,140 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com holds 0.66% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 6.71 million shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. 136,868 were accumulated by Group. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Art Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 164,354 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 811 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 54,641 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).