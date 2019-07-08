Apple (AAPL) Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $713,640 as Share Price Rose; Qs Investors Upped Holding in Antero Res (AR) as Share Price Declined

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 15.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1552.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 358,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 381,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 23,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 2.56M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,586 shares. 469,028 are held by Da Davidson &. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 44,385 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holderness Company holds 3.01% or 33,051 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Mngmt accumulated 21,448 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 204,229 shares. Argent Tru Co stated it has 147,709 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company has 10.01M shares. Westpac Banking holds 730,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 693,958 are held by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp. Hartford Financial has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 8,585 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 363,266 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.56 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,865 shares to 188,681 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 54,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,285 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $173,130 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 1.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Captrust Financial holds 2,228 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc holds 0% or 15,144 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 391,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 106,846 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 2,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.37M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,442 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 165,971 shares. 772,935 are held by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. 389,575 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

