Apple (AAPL) Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Bbr Partners Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $3.16 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 14,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bank & Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 1,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc holds 133,840 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 538,907 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Company owns 1.66% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 46,551 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation has 12.64% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 176,500 shares. Capital owns 1.05 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Trust Com owns 56,866 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.16% or 4,364 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp accumulated 11,003 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.48% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 28,839 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 6,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0.04% or 57,612 shares in its portfolio.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,749 shares to 18,638 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,792 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).