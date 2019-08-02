Apple (AAPL) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Upped Stake by $797,580; United Rentals (URI) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 38.22M shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 20,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 48,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 1.49M shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Cap Prtn Limited Liability Ny, New York-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.91% or 239,108 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Advisors Ltd Co reported 2.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stock Yards Comml Bank And Communication accumulated 3.1% or 167,819 shares. Axa reported 2.72 million shares stake. Davenport & Ltd Liability holds 406,878 shares. D E Shaw & reported 1.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cleararc Capital Inc has 3.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,718 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc Inc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Financial LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 12,397 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 22,924 shares stake. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Earnest Prtn Ltd Co reported 0% stake. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,400 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The Illinois-based Department Mb Finance National Bank N A has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 118,161 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 75 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0.53% or 230,813 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Ser holds 0.01% or 154 shares. Weiss Multi holds 15,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates owns 103,541 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 20,827 shares to 79,127 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 42,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 5.11 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.