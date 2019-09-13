Apple (AAPL) Holder Oakworth Capital Has Increased Holding by $677,286; As Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Shares Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.89 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.29 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,370 shares to 2,546 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 532,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharm Srvc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 14.17 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.03% or 699,712 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 1.98% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 241,001 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 3,860 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 657,529 shares stake. Frontier Mngmt Company has 6,140 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Llc reported 41,061 shares. Boston reported 9.54M shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 305,226 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Conning holds 93,867 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 461,725 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fjarde Ap has 0.21% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 196,662 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.