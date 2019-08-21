Apple (AAPL) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Family Management Has Decreased by $351,162 Its Holding

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212.27. About 15.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 11.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,870 shares to 1,878 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Mngmt reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Mngmt Lc stated it has 60,613 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 23,963 shares. Meridian owns 13,640 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 272,732 shares. Wright Investors Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 52,928 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has 9,085 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 19,184 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd holds 27,634 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 56,755 were reported by Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca. Benedict Fin has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Limited Liability Co invested in 10,284 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.9% or 15,603 shares. 50,137 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,879 shares to 28,078 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 16,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).