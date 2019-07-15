Apple (AAPL) Holder Northstar Group Increased Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Lowered by $513,360 Its Stake

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 79,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

