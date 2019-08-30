Apple (AAPL) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Position by $289.70 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Has Trimmed by $768,636

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,676 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41B, down from 14,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 10.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 11,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 698,373 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.49M, down from 710,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 2.40 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 625 shares to 9,285 shares, valued at $687.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.