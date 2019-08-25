Apple (AAPL) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Its Stake by $680,400; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 378,499 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

