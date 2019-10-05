Apple (AAPL) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Upped Holding by $421,383 as Valuation Rose; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Upped Its Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) as Market Value Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,704 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 29,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 30,429 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 4.10M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,300 shares to 10,413 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,475 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 779,900 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 11,054 shares. Hrt Ltd stated it has 29,254 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru reported 89 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grimes Inc accumulated 103,137 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 3,380 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.24% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 6,922 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.00M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,338 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 3.10M shares. Janney Mgmt Lc invested in 0.86% or 267,506 shares. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership owns 78,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 62,170 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company holds 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 974,656 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR).