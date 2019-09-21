Apple (AAPL) Holder Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.37 Million

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 77,233 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29 million, down from 80,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares to 334,292 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prns Llc reported 2.78% stake. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 0.63% or 552,304 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coho Partners Limited invested in 4.41% or 1.35 million shares. Alpha Windward Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,870 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co owns 54,663 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De invested in 41,936 shares. Biondo Invest holds 1.24% or 37,323 shares in its portfolio. American Century Inc reported 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Naples Global Lc holds 0.84% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 1.09% or 13.35M shares. Globeflex Lp holds 33 shares. 2,771 are held by Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 88,265 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 987,849 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.26% or 995,264 shares in its portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,925 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.96% or 13,292 shares. Natl Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 4.98M shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Inc has invested 5.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested in 2.66% or 49,219 shares. Accuvest reported 4,515 shares stake. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited has 9,752 shares. Advisory Gp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,420 shares. Thomasville Bankshares stated it has 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner LP has 1.36M shares. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Ser Of America reported 2,618 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.