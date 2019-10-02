Apple (AAPL) Holder National Asset Management Decreased Position; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Position by $2.44 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,506 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50M, down from 100,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $222.3. About 2.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90 million, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 2,918 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,965 shares. Opus Inv Mngmt owns 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,500 shares. Kempen Cap Nv accumulated 7,768 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 358,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 4.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 200,429 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.15M shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 557,622 shares. Grimes invested in 124,450 shares. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corsair Capital Mngmt LP reported 6,151 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Co has 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 243,681 shares. 3.58 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 171,387 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 19,986 shares to 24,220 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Invsts Limited Co invested in 21,920 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 20,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 41,092 shares in its portfolio. 11,282 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. 3,705 were reported by Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 86,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). D E Shaw & stated it has 200,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Next Finance Gp reported 30 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 228,832 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,558 shares. G2 Investment Prns Management Ltd owns 170,153 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 57,265 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,300 shares to 145,742 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 565,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).