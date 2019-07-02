Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Lowered Its Position by $423,549; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Cut by $659,850 Its Stake

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $202.52. About 14.49M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $252.64. About 558,865 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares to 35,720 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.51 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year's $2.91 per share. BDX's profit will be $830.77M for 20.51 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.88 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.