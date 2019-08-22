Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Has Trimmed Position by $423,549; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $30.85 Million

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested in 3.70M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Company has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 326 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Becker Inc holds 10,678 shares. Natl Asset reported 11,795 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 16.93M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 27,495 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aqr Cap Management stated it has 212,451 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca reported 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 104,694 were reported by Dupont Capital. 2,768 were accumulated by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Financial Counselors Inc owns 51,281 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Engine Alliance (GE) (UTX) may order inspections on its Airbus A380 engines after breakthrough in probe into 2017 engine explosion over Greenland – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares to 9.32M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 53,748 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Company invested in 3.25% or 41,989 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Advisors has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,525 shares. Moreover, Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J Co holds 74,474 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset has 209,815 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,178 shares. Jmg Finance Limited holds 1,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pure Fincl Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.82% or 22,829 shares. Creative Planning reported 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Management holds 16,676 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Apple Stock Finally Escape Tariff Concerns? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.