Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Has Decreased Position; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Visa (V) as Shares Rose

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has 0.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,513 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,634 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 145,872 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 23,022 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 57,353 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,617 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,433 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd invested 5.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 22,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 5.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,400 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,590 shares. Whittier stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Cap Public Ltd stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 27,430 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested 0.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 1.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Omers Administration holds 1.28M shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 96,894 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 30,590 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 23,717 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 4.30 million were accumulated by Temasek (Private) Ltd. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California-based Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 2.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arizona State Retirement System holds 358,139 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 11,759 shares to 40,539 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 5,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc Cl A.