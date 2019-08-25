Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Cortland Advisers Boosted Holding

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 499,850 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Mgmt Lc owns 8,400 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Com has invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset North America holds 22,575 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pictet Financial Bank Trust accumulated 26,835 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp owns 124,269 shares. London Commerce Of Virginia owns 2.52M shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H And Inc invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Group Inc invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Uss Invest Mgmt owns 870,573 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag reported 18,298 shares stake. M Hldgs reported 2.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First United National Bank & Trust Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 14,368 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 2.07 million shares. Mai Capital Management owns 207,060 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Bankshares has 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

