Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding by $423,549; Ithaka Group Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Upped as Shares Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $9.76 during the last trading session, reaching $490.51. About 138,691 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 16.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 127,053 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jefferies Gp Llc holds 0% or 2,468 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,005 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Invs Co has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 535,714 shares. Bb&T holds 431,366 shares. Legacy Prns holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,997 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.85% or 397,463 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 66,334 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.03M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5.34M shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,480 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Charles Schwab Investment invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Raymond James Fincl Svcs invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Capital Lc reported 490,954 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,602 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,247 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 1,343 shares. First Trust reported 385 shares stake. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has 12,870 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.55% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bb&T Corporation has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,693 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allscripts’ (MDRX) Veradigm Collaborates With Komodo Health – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Veeva (VEEV) Introduces MuleSoft Connector for Vault Platform – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2019: TNXP,MBRX,ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.