Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Cut Position by $423,549 as Share Price Rose; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $16.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 614,971 shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc owns 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,565 shares. Ami Asset Management holds 198,164 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,252 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 1.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,207 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 25.30 million shares. Benedict Finance Advsr stated it has 38,073 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments reported 791,819 shares. Georgia-based Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation Advisors reported 67,128 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Invest Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 17.87 million shares. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Clark Estates accumulated 1.92% or 65,400 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 1.05% or 1.94M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 95,051 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 368,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated, California-based fund reported 7,677 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 46,341 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd owns 190,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 18,746 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,422 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 65,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 293,472 shares. 1,387 are owned by Parkside Comml Bank Trust. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 17,883 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).