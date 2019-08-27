Apple (AAPL) Holder Nadler Financial Group Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Telemark Asset Management Decreased by $7.90 Million Its Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 8.67 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,835 are owned by North Star Asset Management Inc. Foster & Motley reported 94,004 shares stake. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability owns 106,159 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.74% or 209,815 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,356 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs holds 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,600 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karpas Strategies reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 236,500 shares. Barry Inv Advsr reported 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Arizona-based Foothills Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 66,175 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 191,227 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. 136,875 are held by Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Apple Could Take 4% EPS Hit From Trade War Tariffs – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 430.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Slack: Less Interesting As A Standalone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings Crushes It Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Management Lc has invested 3.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 627,482 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Company accumulated 425,564 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 3,000 are held by Adi Capital Mgmt Limited. Hwg Holdings LP reported 7,105 shares stake. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 223,082 shares. Private Asset owns 17,662 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company invested 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tcw Group Incorporated accumulated 1.65 million shares or 2.5% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.78% or 62,111 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 8.23M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate owns 1,308 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.95% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).