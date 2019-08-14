Apple (AAPL) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup Lowered Skyworks Solutions (Put) (SWKS) Position by $4.07 Million as Stock Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) (SWKS) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc analyzed 49,600 shares as the company's stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 91,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, down from 141,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares to 89,060 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 183,362 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.1% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Mgmt invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,089 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Asset Management stated it has 344,774 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Security National Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 52,650 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 33,295 shares. 104,929 are owned by Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 10,967 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communications Ltd Liability Corporation, South Dakota-based fund reported 34,653 shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2.07 million shares stake. Miller Invest Management Lp reported 8,420 shares. Hillhouse Cap Management, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 127,759 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 428 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 1,100 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 742,131 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 2,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thomas White reported 10,170 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 297 shares. 2.93M were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 53 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 129,985 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd owns 188,421 shares. Chilton Inv Communications Lc reported 35,276 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp New York reported 0.47% stake. Aperio Lc has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 97,979 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leo Holdings Corp by 304,910 shares to 404,910 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).