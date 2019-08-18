Apple (AAPL) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Granahan Investment Management Raised Position in Radware (RDWR) by $458,198

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Radware (RDWR) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 17,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 181,624 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 164,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Radware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 60,734 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 871,458 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.78 million shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 8,550 shares. Contrarius Investment Mgmt Limited owns 118,718 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc owns 1.45 million shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc stated it has 61,778 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings. Tb Alternative Assets Limited invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Holding Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,836 shares. Holderness Investments Company owns 33,051 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prns has 5.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Delaware-based Lau Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ulysses Ltd has 7,500 shares. Da Davidson And holds 1.5% or 469,028 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridges reported 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).