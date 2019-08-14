Apple (AAPL) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.78 Million as Stock Price Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $2.13 Million as Stock Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, down from 57,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $258.79. About 33,148 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $204.46. About 2.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 281.29 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 5,398 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 535 shares. Franklin Res holds 3.63 million shares. Grassi Investment Management accumulated 1% or 27,270 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Associate Llc has 3.04M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,310 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.52% or 467,295 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 53,686 shares. Assocs Ny has 2,400 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1,919 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 5.03 million shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Limited holds 0.26% or 3,150 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).