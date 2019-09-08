Apple (AAPL) Holder Moon Capital Management Raised Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 billion, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares to 69,864 shares, valued at $3.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,059 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

