Apple (AAPL) Holder Moon Capital Management Raised Holding; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holder Texas Yale Capital Lifted Position by $411,700 as Valuation Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 119,375 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 billion, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,545 are owned by Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability owns 127,165 shares. First LP has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Investment Mgmt invested in 18,757 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,061 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 37,224 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 7.89 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb Associate has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Da Davidson & Co has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 469,028 shares. 157,994 were reported by Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 23,485 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,213 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,600 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 1.27% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares to 131,692 shares, valued at $3.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 300 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 15,000 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,650 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 751,606 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 47,591 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 300 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 5,165 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 788,500 shares. Mai Cap Management invested in 0.13% or 53,220 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 20,768 shares stake. 61,977 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 446,218 were reported by Loomis Sayles And Lp.

