Apple (AAPL) Holder Monetta Financial Services Cut Position by $2.84 Million; Mig Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI)

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company's stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 145,161 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares to 516,000 shares, valued at $31.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,392 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).